Lancaster ISD Surprises Seniors Graduates with Caravan Celebration – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Lancaster today, subtlety was not the goal, as caravans led by large yellow school buses left for the city. The goal? To surprise (and yes, delight) Lancaster High School seniors.

"I'm so excited! This was unexpected! Myla Rogers said of the horns and good wishes from the administrators and teachers waving from their cars." You know, since the senior year of high school fell short, this is really appreciated!

Myla admits that she has had tears, and that her last collapse occurred last week.

"It has been extremely difficult. We have worked very hard for the last four years, until now. Graduation has been a great thing, we all talked about it … we had many high-level meetings. And when COVID came and we realized that all this was not happening: it was extremely difficult, "Myla said.

But today, the senior graduate was all smiles, and so was her mother, Staci Rogers.

"For this to happen, it's great. It's wonderful," said Staci Rogers, admitting that she is concerned that she does not have the photos and memories to commemorate Myla's last year, as she did with her older son.

Speaking to the Lancaster ISD administrators, "Thanks a lot guys, it was really cool, I'm like 'do you understand this?' Do you understand?" and record video of the surprise of the caravan.

Meanwhile, seniors in Lancaster and across North Texas have been clamoring for graduations in person, and Lancaster ISD may have found a solution.

"Four of you can come to school," said Principal Eleanor Webb. "Walk around the stage, let's take photos, you will give them their diplomas, so we will make something happen!"

The district calls it a "hybrid,quot; ceremony. Family members will present their diplomas to their students as they cross the stage; each is assigned a time slot as part of a process that is expected to take three days.

His classmates will not be present and none of the traditional handshakes or hugs, but a video of all the ceremonies will be gathered and released on the district website in early June.

"I only miss this for my babies!" Webb said. "And we are going to do everything we can to celebrate them in a big way."

And in a poignant reminder of losses that strike deeper than lost traditions, Jakena Barber, the mother of 17-year-old Lancaster High School student Jameela Barber who died last month of COVID-19, sent a note from congratulations to the elderly. It was included in a letter detailing the district's plans for the ceremony.

Barber wrote: "Keep God First … (don't) let this tumultuous weather keep you from seeing how bright it is. Remember, there is no age, race or gender safe from Covid-19. It doesn't just affect your respiratory system; it attacks everything. your body. So take this virus seriously. Practice social distancing at all times. Don't let another family have to bury your loved one. "