Lakers to reopen practice facilities this Saturday – Up News Info

For Lakers fans, the long wait may be coming to an end.

The NBA has been inactive since March 11, when it became the first major sports league in the US. USA In closing when the COVID-19 outbreak worsened.

But on Friday, NBA ace journalist Shams C posted a video saying the Lakers would return to their practice facility on Saturday, May 16.

That was followed by a similar report from ESPN Lakers ace Ramona Shelbourne.

After working with city, county and state officials, the Lakers plan to reopen their practice facilities tomorrow for volunteer and socially distanced training in accordance with NBA protocols, sources told ESPN. – Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 15, 2020

And confirmation came when veteran Lakers guard Jared Dudley shared details on Twitter.

I have…. The practice facilities will reopen tomorrow here in Los Angeles. By the following week, 22/30 teams should be able to enter their facilities. The season will continue in Orlando and possibly Las Vegas. Https://t.co/i9xnVwvhOr – Jared Dudley (@ JaredDudley619) May 15, 2020

The dean of NBA reporters Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that 22 of the 30 NBA franchises are expected to open Monday.

The NBA expects 22 of the 30 franchises to have open volunteer training facilities by Monday, sources say. https://t.co/O3yf2W0L1d – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020