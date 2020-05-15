Lakers to reopen practice facilities this Saturday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLade2980a8edd0a859447e51030562b6114%
For Lakers fans, the long wait may be coming to an end.
The NBA has been inactive since March 11, when it became the first major sports league in the US. USA In closing when the COVID-19 outbreak worsened.
But on Friday, NBA ace journalist Shams C posted a video saying the Lakers would return to their practice facility on Saturday, May 16.
That was followed by a similar report from ESPN Lakers ace Ramona Shelbourne.
And confirmation came when veteran Lakers guard Jared Dudley shared details on Twitter.
The dean of NBA reporters Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that 22 of the 30 NBA franchises are expected to open Monday.
