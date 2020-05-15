KUWK: Kendall Jenner Honestly Experiencing 'Panic Attacks' Amid Quarantine

Kendall Jenner became really vulnerable and candid about her mental health and how the coronavirus, the COVID-19 quarantine, has been affecting her. It turns out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan supermodel has really felt lonely in isolation.

And that's not all! Kendall also revealed that she, too, has been having panic attacks and that her "bad days aren't the best."

She recounted all of this in a video she shared to mark Mental Health Awareness Month, apparently Jenner wanted to use her platform to create more mental health awareness.

That said, Kendall partnered with The Mental Health Coalition for the "How Are You Really Challenging,quot; to end all stigma associated with mental illness.

The model shared her own experience and detailed how it has been going mentally since the refuge requests were installed.

‘For me, I have some really good days when I get up in the morning and make a list of the things I want to do, whether it's work or just around the house. And in some ways, I will be super productive, "she said, adding that she has also been doing,quot; nice and safe quarantine walks "as much as she can to better deal with any negativity.

She then spoke about the most difficult days she goes through in quarantine: “ The days when I really don't have that much activity, I tend to be a little anxious & # 39; & # 39;, she revealed, adding that she generally meditates or reads tries calm your nerves.

The KUWK star became even more candid about his mental health issues during a conversation with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America earlier today, stopping the panic attacks he's experienced for years!

Being vulnerable with the public about what is happening to him, Kendall explained that he is trying to make people feel "not as lonely,quot; as he used to when he was younger.



