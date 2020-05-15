Kristen Doute is now an Instagram official with her boyfriend

Instagram officer.
Almost two months have passed since Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed to Andy Cohen he was seeing someone who was not his ex flashing Brian Carter. Since then, not much has been published about the new love interest of James Mae's founder, other than the fact that his name is Alex Menache.
However, on Friday, Bravolebrity took to social media and made Instagram things official with her handsome boyfriend.
The reality TV veteran began the online display of affection by posting a photo of herself and Alex on a tie dye as they walked a social distance.
"Pretty fly for tie dye," he wrote alongside the plugin.
While this made a lovely debut on social media, Kristen followed up with another, albeit more welcoming, photo of the love birds.
"I wanted a photo with my hair combed, but this is my Instagram." Lisa VanderpumpThe old SURver joked next to a swimsuit-clad selfie.
Like E! Readers surely know, Kristen's complicated love life has been at the center of Vanderpump Rules& # 39; eighth season. Kristen has not only occasionally been with her ex on the show, but this romantic roller coaster caused the fight between her and her best friends. Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
However, it appears that Kristen's co-stars are fans of her new man.
"This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all the happiness in the world, my love." Scheana Shay commented on a photo. "You have a big heart and you always give and put others first! IT'S YOUR turn to be happy !!!! @ menache2society ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ all the sensations,quot;.
Lala Kent he uttered a similar sentiment when he declared "love,quot; for Kristen's boyfriend. Not to mention, Ariana madix and Brittany Cartwright heavy when sharing support emojis.
As for Stassi? She previously said We weekly that Alex is "really nice,quot; and "good for Kristen,quot;.
In addition to Carter, Kristen had previously dated Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy.
Well, we couldn't be happier for Kristen and Alex!
Be sure to send love to the couple on social media. We know we will!
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
