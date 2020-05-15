Kristen Doute is now an Instagram official with her boyfriend

Instagram officer.

Almost two months have passed since Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed to Andy Cohen he was seeing someone who was not his ex flashing Brian Carter. Since then, not much has been published about the new love interest of James Mae's founder, other than the fact that his name is Alex Menache.

However, on Friday, Bravolebrity took to social media and made Instagram things official with her handsome boyfriend.

The reality TV veteran began the online display of affection by posting a photo of herself and Alex on a tie dye as they walked a social distance.

"Pretty fly for tie dye," he wrote alongside the plugin.

While this made a lovely debut on social media, Kristen followed up with another, albeit more welcoming, photo of the love birds.

"I wanted a photo with my hair combed, but this is my Instagram." Lisa VanderpumpThe old SURver joked next to a swimsuit-clad selfie.