Krispy Kreme honors graduation class with dozens of free donuts next Tuesday – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – It's one of the biggest waiting moments due to Covid-19: graduation.

Well, if you are one of the millions graduating this year, you can at least expect free donuts.

Krispy Kreme says she will offer all graduates a dozen donuts next Tuesday.

Whether you're a high school or college student, all you have to do is show up in your cap and gown next Tuesday.

The donut chain says that if they haven't arrived yet, any kind of 2020 equipment will work.

