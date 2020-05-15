Kourtney Kardashian's latest Bikini selfie is heating up Instagram

There are still a few weeks to go until summer, but Kourtney Kardashian The heat is already rising.

the keeping up with the Kardashians The star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sizzling selfie. The photo shows the Poosh founder relaxing outside while wearing a black bikini with a colorful floral print.

"Good morning," captioned the snapshot.

After viewing the post, several of Kourtney's famous friends flocked to the comment section to show her some love.

"Good Morning," Malika Haqq he wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

"Now it's a weekend mood!" Simon Huck added along with two fire emojis.

This was not the first time that Kourtney had enjoyed some fun in the sun this week. Just a few days ago, he posted some photos of her posing by the pool in her swimsuit and reading a book. But after a commentator began spreading speculation about the pregnancy, Kourtney wasted no time in silencing the rumors and putting the follower in his place.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds and I really love it," he applauded. "I have given birth three incredible times, and this is the shape of my body."