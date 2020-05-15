Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her new cuves in swimsuit photos after saying she gained some weight

Kourtney Kardashian has just revealed that she has gained a few pounds since she was on the Coronavirus blockade and is now showing off her new curves. It all started when Kourtney shared several bikini photos on her official Instagram account and some people stepped in and asked if she was pregnant. Kourtney not only straightened them out and admitted she gained a little weight, but said she loves her shape, even though she has changed since giving birth to three children. In one of the photos, Kourtney was lying on her back and her lower abs were slightly round. Kourtney's self-confidence is resonating with women around the world.

Now, Kourtney is showing off her curves in more swimsuit photos where she flaunted her wide neckline while wearing a Dolce & Gabbana bikini. Kourtney captioned the photo with a simple: Good morning and it looked fresh. Her hair was wet and slicked back. It's unclear if Kourtney started his day with a dip in the pool, but it seems likely.

The photo quickly went viral and many people immediately noticed that Kourtney was getting fat in all the right places.

You can see the photo that Kourtney shared with his 92.1 million Instagram followers below.

Kourtney has been through a lot lately. In addition to the Coronavirus pandemic that makes everyone nervous, she faced the drama with the reality show. Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK). Kourtney ended last season by saying he wanted to leave the show and that this season began with a physical fight with his sister Kim.

He turned 41 on April 18, 2020, but celebrated without his family due to the virus. Meanwhile, her ex-partner and baby dad Scott Disick entered and left rehab adding more anxiety to an already stressful time. Regardless of the difficult events happening around Kourtney, she seems to be doing her best to balance everything and take it easy.

You can see the photos that made people wonder if Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant below.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian's trust? Are you impressed with the way he handles questions about his body?

