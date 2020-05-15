Kooking 4 Kids Welcomes Tekashi 6ix9ine's Donation Following Their Rejection of No Kid Hungry

If you've been following the news, you would know that the recently released rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to send a strong donation to No Kid Hungry, but they denied his donation due to moral conflict. The organization rejected a statement stating that there was a clear line between its own values ​​and those of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

As most know, Tekashi 6ix9ine was in prison on extortion charges after being involved with the Bloods of Nine Trey Gangstas. Upon its release, Tekashi, also known as Daniel Hernández, started his active campaign on social media again and even released a new song, "GOOBA,quot;.

In any case, 6ix9ine obviously wanted to make a donation to help hungry children, but it was refused. In response to his rejection, 6ix9ine went on to say that it was clearly one of the cruelest things he had ever witnessed: the act of taking food out of the children's mouth, the rapper said.

That said, it is clear that other organizations do not see the problem of taking money from a controversial artist. Kooking 4 Kids said they had no problem accepting money from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

In a statement to TMZ, Kooking 4 Kids from Los Angeles said they had no problem taking money from someone like Tekashi 6ix9ine. If a person wants to do good, he could also take the money and benefit children everywhere.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kooking 4 Kids travels to four different parts of Los Angeles on a regular basis and offers 1,600 to 1,800 meals a day to children. They always run out of food, and they are always looking for ways to meet the needs of their beneficiaries.

Since then, there has been a little conversation on social media about the money and whether the source is important, especially regarding charitable donations. Regardless of Tekashi's disputes, there is no doubt that it has been on the minds of many other artists and social media users.

Since the release of his song, "GOOBA,quot;, Tekashi 6ix9ine broke some records on both YouTube and Instagram Live.



