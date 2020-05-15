Kodak Black looks rough in new prison photos: worried that he may have & # 39; The Corona & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Jailed rapper Kodak Black appears to have gained some muscle weight and aged a few years during his recent prison term.

New photos of the rapper have just been released, and many on Twitter comment that the 22-year-old rapper looks "rude." And some wonder if his new appearance could be a sign that he has been infected with the coronavirus.

Kodak Black has complained about prison conditions for the past few months and, it seems, it may have been worse than anyone could have imagined.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here