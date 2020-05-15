Kodak Black looks rough in new prison photos: worried that he may have & # 39; The Corona & # 39;

Jailed rapper Kodak Black appears to have gained some muscle weight and aged a few years during his recent prison term.

New photos of the rapper have just been released, and many on Twitter comment that the 22-year-old rapper looks "rude." And some wonder if his new appearance could be a sign that he has been infected with the coronavirus.

Kodak Black has complained about prison conditions for the past few months and, it seems, it may have been worse than anyone could have imagined.

The rapper is currently serving a one-year sentence for falsifying information about a gun application, and considering the fact that he is a nonviolent criminal, people are enraged that he remains behind bars.

Kodak claims that while in prison, prison guards beat him, restricted him from seeing his family, prohibited him from using his telephone and email privileges, and more.