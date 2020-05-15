Home Entertainment Kimora Lee Simmons condemns racial attacks on Asian Americans

Kimora Lee Simmons, the ex-wife of tycoon Russell Simmons, is urging people to call attacks on the Asian American community.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the spread of the pandemic, including referring to it as the "Chinese virus," which has led to an increase in violent attacks on the community.

