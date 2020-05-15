Kimora Lee Simmons condemns racial attacks on Asian Americans

Kimora Lee Simmons, the ex-wife of tycoon Russell Simmons, is urging people to call attacks on the Asian American community.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the spread of the pandemic, including referring to it as the "Chinese virus," which has led to an increase in violent attacks on the community.

"We all have a role to play in the fight against the virus, but also racism," Simmons told the Los Angeles Times. "There are two diseases with a racially derogatory background that they have to fight at the same time. We have to fight it and treat each other with a little respect because we are all part of the big picture. We all have to do our part, scream [racism] when you see it, hear or read about it. "

Meanwhile, in China, discrimination against its black population has skyrocketed since the outbreak.