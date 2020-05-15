Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson send cease and desist to alleged baby mom

Khloe Kardashian and her baby Tristan Thompson reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to a woman who claims that he is the father of her baby (and that Khloe helped hide it).

According to E! News, the woman identified as Kimberly Alexander is asked to "immediately stop slandering them with malicious slanderous lies and deception," in connection with an online paternity claim.

The couple's attorney's letter continues: "After it was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of their child, we think it would be the end of Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up alleging that my clients allegedly falsified the paternity test results in some way since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab. "

The woman claims that although Tristan did a DNA test and it came back negative, she believes Khloe paid for the lab. She also alleges that he agreed to take a second DNA test at a laboratory of her choice.