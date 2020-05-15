Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson send cease and desist to alleged baby...

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson send cease and desist to alleged baby mom

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Khloe Kardashian and her baby Tristan Thompson reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to a woman who claims that he is the father of her baby (and that Khloe helped hide it).

According to E! News, the woman identified as Kimberly Alexander is asked to "immediately stop slandering them with malicious slanderous lies and deception," in connection with an online paternity claim.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©