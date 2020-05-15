Kevin Hart offers movie role to frontline coronavirus doctor

Instagram

The movie & # 39; Get Hard & # 39; Surprises a coronavirus leader with a role in his new movie, and reveals that the doctor will also receive full star treatment on set.

Up News Info –

Kevin Hart surprised a doctor battling the coronavirus on the front line with his life prize, a role in his next movie.

%MINIFYHTMLb2f92f4fc8c5cc2c3de046135c3a9ddf15%

Kevin offered the reward as part of the All In Challenge, for which a host of stars have offered incredible prizes to those who donate $ 10 or more to help those who are hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anesthesiologist Henry Law from New Jersey won the role in the giveaway and Kevin jumped into a video call to offer the speech for his next movie in person.

%MINIFYHTMLb2f92f4fc8c5cc2c3de046135c3a9ddf16%

The comedian, who shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, told the bewildered doctor that, in addition to speaking, he would receive a full stellar treatment, including a stay at a five-star hotel and his own trailer and assistant on set.

The "HardenStar added, "Look, this makes us friends, man. I'm glad you won, I couldn't have asked for a better winner. You look like the part you're about to get. "

<br />

Henry said he was "very excited" to work on the film and meet Hart, explaining that before entering he had found it "heartbreaking" to see patients fight the virus in hospital and millions of Americans lose their jobs due to economic damage caused for the movie. pandemic.