Keselowski draws a pole for Darlington – Up News Info Detroit

Brad Keselowski celebrated his first pole pole victory of the season, and perhaps the most memorable of his career, from afar.

%MINIFYHTML78c88ce8a7d1f1a089cae5455729208a15%

After waiting nearly a full hour on Thursday night, the Team Penske driver watched NASCAR's top scorer, Kyle McKinney, finally pull the No. 1 ball out of a random draw, which gave the 2012 series champion the best starting position when the Cup season resumes on Sunday at Darlington Raceway. .

"1st. Woooooo," Keselowski wrote on Twitter.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman will join him in the front row. Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola close the first five starting points.

For some, the revised NASCAR system worked like a dream. Keselowski, the winner of the 2018 Southern 500, jumped from 10th in the standings to 1st on the starting grid for 36 cars.

For others, like points leader Kevin Harvick, things didn't end so well. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver drew number 6.

And aside from the luck of the draw, there was nothing drivers could do except wait, watch, and wait.

Series officials divided the drivers into three groups of 12 based on points, filling places 1-12, 13-24, and 25-36 with a random drawing. Now with no qualifications, practice runs or fans, those cars will line up on one of NASCAR's most prestigious tracks for the first major race since March.

Most have spent their time, especially the past few weeks, using simulators to prepare.

"To be honest with you, I get sick on the thing." Clint Bowyer told the television audience before drawing starting point No. 13. "So I've been working on things like pit road entry, which is very, very difficult on this track. It's going to be a green race track and that's something everyone is going to deal with. "

%MINIFYHTML78c88ce8a7d1f1a089cae5455729208a16%

The focus will not only be on the main package.

Ryan Newman will make his first outing since a terrifying accident at the Daytona 500 that opens the season. The Roush Fenway Racing driver was cleared to drive after a race in, yes, Darlington and will start 21st.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner and 2003 series champion Matt Kenseth will return to the track for the first time since November 2018 after retiring to replace fired Kyle Larson with Chip Ganassi's team. He drew position number 12.

“Race week is here! In a way, I feel like I made my rookie year … mostly because I had to wait on @DaleJr, "Kenseth posted on his Twitter account earlier this week.

Each car will be named after a front-line worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, and after weeks of waiting to compete, things will speed up in a hurry.

Series officials also announced Tuesday that they had expanded the schedule to include 20 races between Sunday and the end of June, nine in the Cup elite.

Now, after taking the first step towards racing since early March, the drivers are eager for the biggest restart to date.

"Hell yeah let's go," said Austin Dillon, the driver for Richard Childress who will start 16th. "Just happy to get back on track."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related