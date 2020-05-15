Kenya Moore's throwback photo with Tami Roman has fans in awe

Kenya Moore shared a return photo with Tami Roman, and her fans are amazed. Look at the photo he shared on his social media account.

T #TBT on the set of #HOTPARTS with @tamiroman we had a lot of fun and always thought she was talented #beenbooked #actor # 90s #producer #movie #leadinglady ", Kenya captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘When you are ready for success and have been earning receipts like this, are you pressured? Because swinging on poles and acting like a wild banshee ghetto is all they know. You are not the same. #TeamTwirl ".

Someone else posted this message: Incluso Even when I'm standing, I feel pretty! # teamtwirl💫 #Queen, "and another fan said," Tami and Kenya are a duo that I need to see more of "Real as Hell and Can Cast Shadow with the Best!"

A fan posted this message: ‘YAAAAAS QUEEN !!! Don't let those newcomers to the scene tell you something different! Stay on your way, drop them at your lower class level. "

One commenter said, "Honey, you were waiting to breathe out, Martin, girlfriend, free us from Eva, etc. They never could!" And someone else posted this: "I watched waiting to breathe out the other day and was scared when I saw your beautiful face! I forgot how many movies you have on @thekenyamoore."

Someone else said to Kenya: ‘@thekenyamoore and @tamiroman were all dazzling and I am so glad to see everyone prospering today. Much love, ladies. "

In other news, Kenya shared a beautiful photo on her social media account that has a truly peaceful atmosphere. She told her IG fans and followers that this is what peace is to her.

People praised her as a mother and said that her daughter Brooklyn Daly is definitely everything she needs to be happy in this life.



