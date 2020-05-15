Kenya Moore calls Nene Leakes childish and cowardly for walking away during RHOA virtual meeting

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is hosting the entire drama even though the women were unable to meet in person. Although the stars and showrunners worked hard to put on an amazing show for viewers, Kenya Moore revealed that it was more difficult to film than one might suppose.

During the first installment of the three-part session, Nene Leakes closed her laptop and walked away before returning. The rumor is that she will do it multiple times and will eventually refuse to return.

Her arch enemy Kenya recently spoke about how Nene's antics made filming difficult.

He explained the amount of work everyone had to do to configure everything to go smoothly.

‘We had to do a lot of tests at home, like testing our computers, our lighting, our background, our Internet connection. It was very difficult for me because all the audio reached his ear, so six people are talking and it only comes in one direction. "

As usual, Kenya was not speechless when it came to her opinion on her co-star.

‘Well, listen, the truth of the matter is that she is childish, she is cowardly and it is who she is as a person. There have been seasons when there is a girl in the hot seat and you have to be able to deal with it. So with that said, I don't think it's fair that (whether you're uncomfortable or not) you think it's okay to just quit and quit your job. Anytime you are leaving a job, you will be fired. "

He went on to say that he had a tumultuous season and learned two important lessons: trust no one and always go with your gut.



