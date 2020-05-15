Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 concert tour including 2 stops in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Country music star Kenny Chesney announced Thursday that his Chillaxification tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

He was ready to perform in Houston and San Antonio, but not in North Texas.

Chesney tweeted expressing her disappointment and saying "I won't take risks with the people I care about."

"With so many tours that need to move and want to make sure we're in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think, and I hate to say this, it's better to move everything towards 2021," Chesney said in a statement. "In the best interest of all … we have decided to stop moving the dates on the calendar, trying to make a part of this year work and go to where we think we can extend the entire Chillaxification Tour."

Kenny Chesney performs during The Big Revival Tour by Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean's Burn It Down 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

Tour dates for 2021 have not been scheduled.

Tickets will be valid for rescheduled shows and refund options will be available when rescheduled show dates are announced.

