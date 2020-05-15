Kendall Jenner recalls terrifying anxiety attack while talking about mental health

Kendall Jenner is opening up about his struggles with mental health.

During your virtual visit to Good morning america on Friday keeping up with the Kardashians star, who teamed up with the designer Kenneth cole To raise awareness about The Mental Health Coalition, she recalled some of her own experiences with anxiety.

"I was very, very young and I remember that I couldn't do it; I felt that I couldn't breathe and I vented my mother (Kris Jenner) and say, amá Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong, "he shared." And of course he took me to a group of doctors just to make sure I was physically fine, and I was. No one told me I had anxiety. "

Thinking that her anxiety was under control, Jenner revealed that she would have "crazy,quot; panic attacks for years to come: "Maybe like three or four years ago she came back completely and I would have crazy panic attacks and finally got a little bit of the information she needed. about ".