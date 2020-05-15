Kendall Jenner recalls terrifying anxiety attack while talking about mental health

Kendall Jenner is opening up about his struggles with mental health.
During your virtual visit to Good morning america on Friday keeping up with the Kardashians star, who teamed up with the designer Kenneth cole To raise awareness about The Mental Health Coalition, she recalled some of her own experiences with anxiety.
"I was very, very young and I remember that I couldn't do it; I felt that I couldn't breathe and I vented my mother (Kris Jenner) and say, amá Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong, "he shared." And of course he took me to a group of doctors just to make sure I was physically fine, and I was. No one told me I had anxiety. "
Thinking that her anxiety was under control, Jenner revealed that she would have "crazy,quot; panic attacks for years to come: "Maybe like three or four years ago she came back completely and I would have crazy panic attacks and finally got a little bit of the information she needed. about ".
While discussing her participation in the Cole Mental Health Coalition, the model explained that she is delighted to help lift the stigma surrounding mental health and anxiety.
"When it came to me, it was perfect and I struggled with mental health issues of my own, you know, sometimes myself. So I was very excited. I was so ready to get involved," Jenner said, adding, "Honestly, what I hope. achieving is that people do not feel so alone. "
After turning to social media to give fans more information about the Mental Health Coalition, Jenner shared how the pandemic has affected her anxiety. "For me, I have good morning and I have some really anxious days, so I am very intermittent," he said in a candid video.
During it GMA In the interview, she also revealed some of her coping mechanisms: "On days when I really don't have that much to do, I tend to be a little anxious. And to calm down, I usually read a book or meditate."
Christopher Smith / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
This is not the first time that Jenner has opened up about her anxiety issues. In 2018, he revealed that he was "on the verge of a mental breakdown,quot; during his interview with Love magazine. He also spoke frankly about his mental health in KUWTK, telling viewers that he suffers from "debilitating anxiety."
"I'm going crazy because I recently woke up in the middle of the night and can't move," she said during a 2016 episode, telling her mother that she had been experiencing "terrifying,quot; sleep paralysis. "I'm afraid of falling asleep because it keeps happening to me. My heart almost seems to stop."
Frustrated that the famous mother was not taking her concerns seriously, Jenner blurted out, "I finished arguing with people because everyone says I'm fine, but I don't feel well. And I promise you one day when I was rushed to the hospital and then they will wake up. " Then, in 2018, she suffered an anxiety attack during fashion week, which was also documented on the show.
