Kelly Ripa's son Michael finishes college and becomes a virtual graduate

Congratulations are in order for Michael Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa and Mark ConsuelosThe 22-year-old son is about to graduate from New York University.

the Living with Kelly and Ryan The host celebrated the main milestone by posting a sweet photo of her 2016 high school graduation on Instagram.

"Four years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," the image captioned. "Congratulations Michael! You are a virtual graduate. Literally!"

Like many members of the class of 2020, Michael will have a virtual graduation ceremony. Ripa shared the details in the Friday episode of her morning show.

"We've been having some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think it's more because of my end because I realize my first-born son is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected." . said. "There will be an online event, I'm not sure how it will work, but there will be an online ceremony of some kind."