Katy Perry sets direct record on Taylor Swift Collab rumors

Katy Perry is responding to rumors about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift. Fans of both superstar singers have been speculating on a possible duo for weeks, thinking that both Perry and T. Swift had been hinting at the collaboration on social media. However, it appears that is not the case, despite some fan theories that Swift can be heard in the background of Perry's new song, "Daisies."

During a new interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, released on Friday, Perry addressed speculation about Swift's appearance on the song.

"No, it is not correct," Perry said of the rumor. "But fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I'm always open."

When asked if Swift could appear on Perry's next album, Perry said, "No! Not yet."

"I mean, the fans are so much fun that they look everywhere for Easter eggs," Perry continued. "And we put them in our images and in lyrics videos and music videos and in the content we create."

But, as Perry pointed out with a smile, "Not everything is an Easter egg. Some things are just flowers."