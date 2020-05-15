Katy Perry reveals that Orlando Bloom loves Lego

Katy Perry admitted this week that Orlando Bloom is basically a child still in her heart. Page Six resumed an interview with the artist on Friday in which Perry explained that his 43-year-old fiancé loves the layman more than anything.

During his conversation with the hosts of This morning mashup At SiriusXM, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter admitted that they actually have a "lego room,quot; in their home. Initially, it was a television room, but now it is exclusively dedicated to the Orlando lego collection.

According to Perry, Orlando loves making model cars and other things with lego, and after completing them, he puts them on the wall. The singer-songwriter says Orlando loves to drink whiskey and build lego cars at night, sometimes even late.

During the same interview, Katy went to the ultrasound photo in which it appeared that Katy's baby was giving her the middle finger. Katy joked that if the baby was giving the peace sign, it must have Orlando's genes, but if it's the middle finger, it's his genes.

As for the quarantine measures that have affected Americans across the country, Katy said it has also been a struggle for them. The artist says the quarantine has really put Orlando to the test. Katy joked that she had told Orlando that this would be a test to see if they could really handle each other.

As fans of the couple know, Katy and Orlando first met in 2016 at a post-Golden Globes party, though they definitely had their ups and downs, even when they parted for a full year. Since then they met again in 2018 and got engaged only a year later.

In March of this year, Katy confirmed that she was pregnant with a music video for the song "Never Born White,quot;. Last month, the artist announced that she and the pirates of the Caribbean The actor was going to have a girl.

Before joining Orlando, Katy also dated guitarist John Mayer. Orlando, on the other hand, had a son with Miranda Kerr.



