Katy Perry hopes to lift fans' spirit with dance anthems on new album

The singer of & # 39; Daisies & # 39; He hopes that the summer songs on his upcoming studio album will have an inspiring impact amid the doom and gloom of the current coronavirus crisis.

Katy Perry She is not delaying her upcoming fifth studio album because she plans to write "a completely different album" after giving birth this summer of 2020.

The 35-year-old singer dropped the lead single from her new album, "Daisies," on Friday, May 15, 2020, and confirmed that an album is slated to follow in the coming months.

"I have this body of work and there was a question, will I wait until next year? And I thought, one thing's for sure, I'm going to have a son this summer," said the "Dark Horse" star. an interview with New Music Daily on Apple Music.

"My whole life is about to change and I am sure that I will have a whole new access to different emotions that I never had and can write about, so I will probably write another complete record when that happens."

Katy added: "I think this summer people want music, they want to dance. Maybe they want some inspiring and inspiring hymns. And I like being associated with them."

Katy is set to perform the new song "Daisies" and will also give fans a lesson on how to play the song acoustically, during the live In The House event via the Houseparty video chat app, which will take place this Weekend.

