Kate Hudson will meet the cast of & # 39; Almost Famous & # 39; for the 20th anniversary special podcast

In addition to Zooey Deschanel and Jimmy Fallon, the remote composer for the & # 39; Origins & # 39; James Andrew Miller will also be accompanied by songwriter Nancy Wilson and director Cameron Crowe.

Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel, Jimmy Fallon and the rest of the cast of "Almost Famous" will come together for a special podcast commemorating the film's 20th anniversary.

The stars will join other cast members Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Patrick Fugit and Peter Framptonas well as songwriter Nancy Wilson and director Cameron Crowe for an episode of James Andrew Miller's "Origins" podcast.

The remote session will feature interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the hit movie and will premiere on Apple Podcasts later this month.

Previous episodes of the show have brought together actors from shows like "Curb your enthusiasm"and" Sex & the City ".

Hudson recently surprised Fallon on "The Tonight Show" by revealing that she fell in love with him while making the movie and if he had invited her on a date, she would have said yes.

The actress challenged her co-star to explain an admission she made to Margot Robbie in 2018, during the appearance on your show last month, and asked the funny man why he told "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"star who could have dated her.

"I had like 100 people send me that clip," Hudson recalled. "Can I tell you what happened to me while listening to this? I had no idea! I wish people could be in my body to see you and, like, relationship and friendship, because you didn't give me any indication … Jimmy, if you really had made a move, it would have totally gone there … "

"I remember thinking," Why has Jimmy never made a move? "And then I realized, 'Oh, well, he doesn't like it like that.' I was like, 'OK, well, whatever'."