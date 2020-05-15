Kanye West's Former Bodyguards: He was one of my least favorite people to work with!

A former Kanye West bodyguard spoke about his experience while working with the rapper: He says Kanye was one of his least favorite people to work for.

"He wanted you to stay ten steps behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come and do something, by the time he tries to run around and avoid it, it would have already happened," Steven Stanulis told Hollywood Raw.

"The first day I met him, it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him in the studio. When he gets there, we go into the elevator and he says' you're not going to push which floor we're going to ? I thought, “I have no idea which floor it is, my first day.” Then he starts ranting, “You mean you didn't call to find out where I'm supposed to go?” I said no. So he's ranting and raving. So I said look, brother, we can do this in three ways. First, you could tell me which button to press, and now I will know. Two, you can press the button, and I'll see which one you press to find out. Or three, you can sit here all day and tell me how important your time is and that we are not going anywhere. Again, that was our first interaction. It was for the first option. "

He said he also believes that someone from wife Kim Kardashian's Kanye camp calls the paparazzi to tell them where they are going to be.

"First of all, there's no way paparazzi aren't called in advance. There's no way that every time they leave, all these people know about it. There's definitely someone calling in advance. That's just my opinion. I just I say by chance that wherever we are, they are always there. Perhaps they are better than I think. "