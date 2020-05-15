Kanye West's Former Bodyguards: He was one of my least favorite people to work with!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

A former Kanye West bodyguard spoke about his experience while working with the rapper: He says Kanye was one of his least favorite people to work for.

"He wanted you to stay ten steps behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come and do something, by the time he tries to run around and avoid it, it would have already happened," Steven Stanulis told Hollywood Raw.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here