Kanye West's former bodyguard dubs rapper worst pawn, but hardest worker

In a revealing interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Steve Stanulis reveals details about how it felt to work with the rapper & # 39; Strongest & # 39 ;, revealing that he had to follow & # 39; ridiculous rules & # 39 ;.

Kanye West He could be a boss from hell, but his former bodyguard recognized him as a hard worker. When he appeared as a guest on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, famed bodyguard Steve Stanulis became real about his experience working for rapper "Follow God."

In the interview, the former New York police officer called the husband of Kim Kardashian "One of my least favorite people to work with over time." He also called the rapper "Strongest" the "neediest, crabby, and worst dumpster." However, he admitted that his former boss was the hardest worker he had ever encountered.

Despite the few compliments, there was nothing flattering about Stanulis's memory of his first day working for Kanye. "The first day I met him … it was Fashion Week," she recalled. "I was supposed to meet him in the studio. When he gets there, we'll get on the elevator and he'll say, 'Aren't you going to push which floor we're going to?'

"I thought, 'I have no idea which floor, it's my first day'. Then he starts ranting:" You mean you didn't call to find out where I'm supposed to go? "I said no." , the bodyguard, who had worked for people like Woody Harrelson and Alanis Morissettehis story continued. "So he's ranting and raving."

"Then I said, 'Look, brother, we can do this in three ways. One, you could tell me which button to press, and now I'll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I know. Or three You can sit here all day and tell me how important your time is and that we are not going anywhere. Again, that was our first interaction, "he emphasized, noting that Kanye" was for the first option. "

During the conversation, Steve also discussed Kanye's "ridiculous rules". Among them, he revealed that the father of four "wanted you to stay 10 steps behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come and do something, by the time he tries to run and avoid it, it would have already happened. "

In another part of the interview, Steve recounted the moment when Kanye caused a confrontation between him and the security team of an Italian dignitary. Claiming that the incident took place at the Waldorf, he stated: "We came home late from the studio and [Kanye] was a little drunk. He couldn't find his room."

Due to his condition, Kanye got into the wrong room where the dignitary was. As a result, Steve recalled that "the dignitary's bodyguards, private security stood up. They did not know who [Kanye] was. There was a language barrier. It was like a Mexican confrontation."