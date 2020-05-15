Kandi Burruss boys Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker love each other very much. Look at this picture

Kandi Burruss shared a sweet photo of herself and Todd Tucker's two children, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker. You can see that these two children love each other very much; just look at the photo below.

A follower erupted over the two children and said, "How about they are overwhelmingly CUTE !!!!!!" And another fan posted this: "Blaze's smile makes me laugh. So contagious! She is a very happy girl."

Someone else said, "OMG she is beautiful!" And he's handsome like he's going to be a smart overprotective brother, hahaha, "and a follower posted this message:" Beautiful kids, your girl looks exactly like you. "

Someone else said, "I'm looking at the masked singer!" I think you are Night Angel! And another follower posted: "Blaze is definitely Kandi's twin and Ace looks like Ms. Sharon."

A fan said Blaze seems very happy: A Awww, she is very happy with her older brother !! Super cute, "and another follower posted this:" They are so adorable. Ace is going to be your best big brother @kandi. "

Another follower wrote, "Look at Blaze, OMG and Ace is such a big boy," and another fan said, "That fire." I love how he smiles with his whole face.

A commenter posted: ‘She has that smile that makes you smile just because !!!! So cute!!! I don't usually post on celebrity posts, but I couldn't help it!

Over the past weekend, Kandi celebrated Mother's Day with the entire family, and made sure to post lots of photos on social media to keep fans updated.

The RHOA star also had the best time with her children, Todd Tucker and their mother, Mama Joyce. Take a look at some beautiful photos where you can also see Blaze, Ace Wells Tucker and Riley Burruss sporting their new hairstyle.



