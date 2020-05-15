Justin Bieber steps in on what constitutes an R,amp;B album after Kehlani's record rockets to # 1

Kehlani has easily become one of the world's most popular R,amp;B artists right now, especially with the release of her critically acclaimed album, It was good until it wasn't. So far, Billboard claims that Kehlani's new album is looking to sell very well across all streaming platforms.

However, Hot New Hip Hop reported that there has been some controversy over what constitutes R,amp;B, especially after Justin Bieber claimed to launch his own R,amp;B project over the past year with Changes

Kehlani recently shared a social media post claiming that if her album were number one on the Billboard charts, it would make her the first female artist to reach the coveted spot since Beyonce's release. Lemonade A few years ago.

When Kehlani turned to her social media to ask her fans to go and stream the album, Justin Bieber stepped in to the debate and claimed that his new album, Changes, it was an R,amp;B album and already went to the coveted number one spot.

Kehlani asks fans to continue supporting "IT WAS GOOD UNTIL IT WAS NOT,quot; to get a strictly # 1 R,amp;B album on the Billboard 200. Justin Bieber comments that his album "Changes,quot; was R,amp;B, sparking a conversation about what defines the R,amp;B genre. pic.twitter.com/osLRW6lPuE – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2020

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Bieber's comments ended up creating a Twitter conversation about what constitutes R,amp;B, with some arguing that Changes He really didn't qualify. Additionally, fans pointed to his history as a pop artist, and others also accused him of cultural appropriation.

Other people on the internet were upset that Bieber even meddled in Kehlani's business in the first place. In case you missed it, Kehlani has been at the top of the headlines ever since she released her critically acclaimed new album.

Even Drake had something to say about it on social media. When an article pointed out that Drake played a crucial role in the title of her new album, the Toronto native took the time to let Kehlani shine. Drake said the article should be changed to say that the artist released a "soundtrack for life."

Ad

In the comment section, fans were impressed by his humility and the fact that he was not interested in taking the light off of Kehlani.



Post views:

0 0