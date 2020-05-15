Justin Bieber starts debate after claiming & # 39; changes & # 39; on his album R n B

The Canadian pop star gets a backlash after he disputes Kehlani's claim that his latest album & # 39; was good until it was & # 39; It could be the first album No. 1 R n B in 2020.

Up News Info –

The blurred line of the musical genre has led Justin Bieber to make a contentious statement about the color of his latest album "Cambios". After being widely recognized as a pop superstar, the Canadian singer has apparently tried to accelerate change by saying that his 2020 studio album is an R&B album.

%MINIFYHTML006f774a96b9e528d5c137077cb20a2e15%

It all started as Kehlani, who recently released her new album "It was good until it wasn't," promoted the album in her Instagram post. The 25-year-old singer urged her fans to stream the album, as it could become the first R&B album to top the charts in 2020.

"IT WAS GOOD UNTIL IT WAS. Biography link. Last day to broadcast to get the first album strictly RNB first week #! In a long time," he wrote in a now-deleted post. Further promoting R&B music, he continued: "Our genre is not dead, our genre deserves it! Biography link! What's your favorite lyrics? Leave them comments, boiiiiii and stream it!"

Seeing Kehlani's post, Justin decided to weigh it. He discussed his claim that "It was good until it wasn't" could be the first R&B album to reach number 1 in 2020, claiming that his album "Changes" is also of the R&B genre and was the first earlier this year . "Changes was rnb;]" he wrote in the comments section.

%MINIFYHTML006f774a96b9e528d5c137077cb20a2e16%

<br />

Many of Kehlani's fans clearly disagreed with Justin, and one tried to correct him, "I like Justin but that album is not what R&B fans consider R&B. I'm sorry for this man." A second person kindly tried to explain: "I wouldn't call your R&B album, more like a pop album with some songs having a cheating beat."

"It's Justin Bieber, what else would it be besides Pop?" another person intervened who doubted Justin's statement. Reacting with a joke, someone suggested, "JB was the right way." Post MaloneIt's hip hop lol. "

Another Kehlani fan said he was angry at Justin's claim and admitted, "This bothered me." Clearly not a fan of hitmaker "Sorry," another added, "He acted like a damn crying baby when & # 39; Yummy & # 39; wasn't mapping … he has multiple seats … I have to give up that star mentality. childish". Someone else also criticized him by writing: "He is so deaf that he is sad."

Kehlani herself has not responded to Justin's claim, while the husband of Hailey Baldwin He has not attempted to clarify his comments.

However, Kehlani's "It Was Good Until It Wasn't" is about to become one of the most successful R&B albums ever, with a fan page stating that if it reaches number one, it would be the first female artist. of r & b in doing so since Beyonce Knowles& # 39; "Lemonade".