Judge denies R. Kelly's third attempt to flee prison due to COVID-19 concerns

If you have followed the R. Kelly case in recent months, you would know that the legendary R,amp;B interpreter has been continually trying to get out of jail due to the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued some correctional facilities across the United States. .

Today, Page Six picked up on a ruling by a Brooklyn federal judge that R. Kelly would not be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In case you missed it, this is the third time Kelly has requested to be released from prison.

So far, the legal system has determined that Mr. Kelly is too risky and should not be allowed to leave prison. Furthermore, his crimes, many of which are sexual in nature, have played a role in the judge's repeated decisions to keep the former artist behind bars.

As you probably already know, Kelly has been accused of using her power and influence in the music industry to catch girls and women for sex. Many of whom were minors at the time of meeting him.

The Page Six report states that Kelly and his lawyer argue that he is now pre-diabetic and that if he is not released, he could die in prison if he contracts the coronavirus. In her decision, Judge Ann Donnelly wrote that a pre-diabetes diagnosis was not a good reason to let it out.

Judge Ann Donnelly wrote in her ruling that the Center for Disease Control has stated that diabetes is potentially an exacerbation of the effects of the virus, however prediabetes has not been listed as a risk. It was the same judge who also denied the two previous requests.

As noted above, Kelly has been charged with particularly heinous crimes, including the abuse of underage girls, the creation of child pornography, and the destruction of evidence. In other cases, Kelly is also subject to extortion charges.

Right now, Page Six noted, Kelly is staying at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial.



