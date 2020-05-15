Jonas Brothers will celebrate the launch of new singles with a series of live events

Instagram %MINIFYHTML02b8df298392e04b251d62982fc55d1d17%

NIck Jonas will kick off Instagram Live throughout the day with a group workout on May 15, while Kevin will host a dance session with Tricia Miranda, and Joe will host & # 39; Happy Hour & # 39; with Katie Couric.

the Jonas brothers They are set to take over social media on Friday, May 15, with a series of live events to celebrate the release of two new singles.

Nick Jonas will kick off Instagram activities (https://www.instagram.com/jonasbrothers/) leading a group workout at 1 p.m. ET, and return at 6 p.m. ET to deliver a tutorial focused on making lattes.

Between, Kevin Jonas will organize a dance session with Tricia Miranda, and Joe Jonas will help celebrate "Happy Hour" with the journalist Katie Couric.

Kevin will wrap up the day with a guitar lesson at 7 p.m. ET.

Announcing the lineup on social media on Thursday, the singers declare, "Tomorrow starting at 1 p.m. ET, we will be live for 15 minutes on IG all day for #JONASBROTHERSXV !!"

The events are designed to mark the release of his songs "X" and "Five More Minutes".