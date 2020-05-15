Join the Virtual Plaza of Today Show from your home!

Calling everyone Today Fans!

Rockefeller Plaza may be closed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but NBC's morning show wants you to join Hoda Kotb and everyone else in Studio 1A participating in a virtual event Today square!

The once in a lifetime opportunity will allow fans across the country to experience the thrill of Today Catch up and interact with the live presenters during the broadcast, all from the comfort of your own homes!