Joe Kennedy on his proposal for Civil Gideon and the reaction he received on Twitter

Before being a national figure, Representative Joe Kennedy III witnessed the inequalities of the civil justice system that developed almost daily.

Unlike the criminal justice system, people facing legal action in civil court are not guaranteed a lawyer. And as a volunteer law student as a paralegal in the Boston Housing Court, Kennedy saw what that meant: Those with money, power, and knowledge of the system had an immediate, and often decisive, advantage over low-income people. it did not. Without an attorney, they were literally playing on their opponent's territory. Thursdays in Boston's housing court were called "Eviction Day."

"People played on, and took advantage of, that information asymmetry," Kennedy told Boston.com in an interview.

The situation is not exclusive to Boston, or housing court.

Tens of millions of Americans cannot afford an attorney. And while they are constitutionally guaranteed attorneys in criminal cases, a 2017 report found that low-income people in the United States received insufficient or no legal help in 86 percent of their civil cases, often involving life-altering events. such as evictions, domestic violence, bankruptcy, and garnishment of wages. From state to state, studies have shown that people without an attorney have a disproportionate chance of losing.

Some federal, state and local programs have taken steps to expand access to legal aid for low-income people, but Kennedy hopes that the situation will only become more serious in the near future due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. After all, she saw him working first hand in Boston's housing court during the latest financial crisis.

"If you face an institutional or corporate adversary, be it a landlord, a partner with money, whatever, all too often they just steal from you," Kennedy said. "And that reality will be aggravated infinitely, given what will happen as we move through this crisis."

It was with that "enormous urgency,quot; in mind that the Massachusetts congressman proposed a "Civil Gideon,quot; last week.

Invoking the Supreme Court decision in Gideon v. Wainwright, which requires states to provide representation to criminal defendants who cannot afford an attorney, the Kennedy resolution simply calls for expanding that right to individuals in civil cases involving basic human needs, such as health, safety, family, shelter and sustenance.

The resolution says the federal government would help fund what Kennedy calls the "most progressive expansion of civil justice,quot; in the history of Congress. However, Newton's Democrats suggest that it would ultimately even save the government money, as expanded legal aid services in states from Florida to Massachusetts have been associated with reduced costs in other areas, such as emergency shelters and medical attention.

A longstanding (if recently forgotten) target of the American left, the Civil Gideon also attracts quite broad ideological support. The Kennedy resolution has 14 co-sponsors, from moderate Republicans like Representatives Susan Brooks and Fred Upton to progressive Democrats like Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

And yet, when Kennedy, whose main challenge in 2020 against Senator Ed Markey has sparked the anger of some progressives, highlighted the new proposal on Twitter over the weekend, he faced a surprising setback, particularly over a tweet that He claims that no one should "be forced to fight medical bankruptcy in the midst of a global health pandemic without an attorney on their side."

Left-leaning Twitter users jumped in, with thousands of responses mocking the idea that one should face medical bankruptcy in the first place. The congressman earned the ignominious honor of being provided.

What should have come back from the background check. pic.twitter.com/JOV4vDVUcp – Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) May 9, 2020

Kennedy was quick to point that supports Medicare for All, the single-payer system proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders that would guarantee universal health care and rule out medical bankruptcies. Expanding legal aid and medical care are not at odds, he argued. And several liberal voices on Twitter including former press secretary for the Sanders presidential campaign, came in defense of Kennedy.

Kennedy says he was "a little frustrated and disappointed,quot; that his proposal to tackle an unbalanced power structure received such a negative reaction.

"Let me be clear on this, I am not advocating for medical debt in the same way that I am not advocating for domestic violence in this country," he told Boston.com. "What I'm saying is that because we have a system where that happens, people affected by it deserve representation."

Read the full conversation on Kennedy's Civil Gideon resolution below, lightly edited for clarity.

Boston.com: Why do you think this is the right time, in the midst of a pandemic, to present this resolution?

Kennedy: First of all, I have been working on this for a long time. And as you begin to understand the basic context of need here, this should have been done a long time ago. This civil legal justice system has passed a breaking point and a crisis point for years. And this has been something, for those of us who are focused on this topic and understand the seriousness of it, which we have been working on for years.

I have some experience as a paralegal, volunteer, and obviously as a prosecutor, and I saw that need in advance in a real and visceral way. And so, when I came to Congress, I actually founded an access to justice caucus. The name has changed a few times along the way. I believe it is now the Access Caucus of Legal Services (Civil), basically trying to advocate for legal services and support for our legal aid system. We have been able to increase funding there by approximately $ 130 million for (the Legal Services Corporation) since I came to Congress. We have garnered the broadest bipartisan support LSC has ever had. And the last emergency package (coronavirus) had around $ 50 million in additional support for LSC. And we've gotten most Republicans to sign an appropriations letter that supports LSC funding certainly in modern history.

Therefore, we have successfully presented the case on how dire the circumstances are and how important it is for people to take advantage of legal rights and protections.

And I think that part is critically important here, because what we are defending is that the law applies equally to everyone. That's. And the challenge we have in the legal system is that for many people, particularly low-income people who don't have access to a lawyer, they don't know what their rights are.

If you face an institutional or corporate adversary, be it a landlord, a partner with money, whatever, all too often you are simply robbed. And that reality will be infinitely worse, given what will happen as we move through this crisis.

Just think about the potential for evictions. Think about the consequences for child custody. Think about what this means for employment, as employers say, "Hey, we have to go back to work," and employees don't have confidence that the workplace is safe. All the ways that people need to protect and defend their rights as they strive to try to meet basic needs, that is going to come up. And our justice system must ensure that those rights are protected and defended.

Boston.com: When you were a legal aid volunteer in Boston housing court, how did you personally see the lack of advice on some of these issues?

Kennedy: It is devastating, as literally devastating.

I was part of (Harvard Legal Aid Bureau) as a law student. The work he was doing focused on eviction cases and it was just as the financial crisis and the foreclosure crisis were peaking in 2008-2009. And so we were working through communities around Boston, but predominantly Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan. Most of my clients, not all, but many of them, were single parents. Many of them did not speak English: Spanish was their first language. And they had no experience with the justice system or the experience they had was not necessarily a positive one.

What would happen with the cases we dealt with were many tenants, many of whom were paying their rent as they should, but the owners were unable to pay the mortgage.

As you will remember at the time, they had these mortgages with very low interest rates, and then the rates would go up a couple of years later. But what the homeowners were doing was simply refinancing because the housing market went up and therefore could take money out of the house after the house appreciated and put that back in and refinance and lower their mortgage rate again .

That works until the house stops appreciating, and suddenly you can't raise capital to refinance the house, and suddenly your mortgage interest rate goes from 2 or 3 percent to 8 or 9 percent. And the owner cannot make the payment of the house.

And so what would happen in these communities like Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan was that the owner was not making the payments on the house; They weren't making maintenance payments on the house either. And then you go into these houses. I entered one and there were live cables hanging from the ceiling. I was in the midst of a remodel; Nails were everywhere, stripped to the posts. There were rats, roaches, mice. And a multi-generational family that lives it all.

The legal system would say, "Hey, when the bank forecloses, they take on all the responsibilities of the house." So you get a representative from that bank or the mortgage company that would come in and see how dire the circumstances were, I understand that legal protections were put in place to protect tenants from that condition, and in some of these cases the violations would be so serious that They would be worth tens of thousands of dollars, because people lived in absolute misery.

The mortgage company would try to evict them out of fear and would say, "Hey, look, you're going to lose your home." The owner of the house no longer owns it. We own it now. You have to move. Here's $ 500, and go. "

They just scared and harassed people outside their homes, so they got up and left, not knowing that they had rights and if they really defended and used them, they could get additional housing, they could get money for relocation, they could get emergency housing, everything.

It was being so brutally exploited. And that happens every day.

I had a case, a single mother to whom this had happened once in the middle of the school year: picking up her family and moving to another apartment. And a couple of months after being in the next department, it happened again. And she said, "I can't relocate my family in the middle of the school year, again," and she stayed. He went out to buy food, came back, and the administrator had changed the door locks. The fire department had to come and break down the door. One of his sons had a nervous breakdown at school the next day.

That is what was happening. So, we would take some of those cases and just try to fight for their rights, the rights that you and I and everyone else in Massachusetts would have, other than the fact that if you didn't know they exist, you won't. t. And people played, and took advantage of, that asymmetry of information.

I remember one day I was in that courtroom, where a tenant living in a very difficult situation was evicted and faced an institutional owner who had a lawyer whose job it was to do all these cases.

They went to solve the case, came back and started reading the agreement, and the judge looked at the lawyer and said, "No way," and told the woman, who was alone alone, to get out. and ordered a volunteer lawyer to help her, because he was being brutally taken advantage of. And that happens every day. And if it happens here in Boston, it happens everywhere in the country.

And that's only in housing cases. I was a domestic violence prosecutor for a while, I did many other cases, but also many cases of domestic violence, and someone accused of assault in a courtroom.

He would accuse the accused, and many times, not always, the alleged victim asked for a restraining order (which is a civil action). I would have to sit down, because I was a criminal attorney on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. But that individual's defense attorney, if he was held in private, did not. And to obtain that protection order, that victim has to give evidence of what happened and is under interrogation. And yet, she often doesn't have an attorney there to help her at all.

Imagine this, in which you just fought with your partner, your partner is arrested after hitting you, you have to go the next day, you are asking for a protection order and you are interrogated without preparation by your partner's lawyer. And that testimony, all his answers, are now locked up for any subsequent civil case, any martial proceedings, custody proceedings and, incidentally, a criminal proceeding. Because if something changes, now suddenly they have a testimony that says, "Hey, well, you said this when you were on the stand once and now your story has changed."

And again, this happens thousands of times throughout our country.

Boston.com: So This resolution basically provides for a parallel system of public defense for civil cases around basic human needs, but not all civil cases, right?

Kennedy: We have physical security, housing, income, health and family.

The way we have conceptualized it, and as advocates have conceptualized it over the years, meaning that there will be some civil proceedings here where, you know, there is a company that is suing a company, you can solve it. .

But where do you have these core segments of basic need that are often going to indicate an imbalance of power, where someone has access to resources, knowledge, information and power, and someone doesn't. That asymmetry leads to some of the dramatic disparities in the results contained in that resolution. You see it only in eviction cases, compared to the number of positive results in which people can stay at home if they are represented.

You see it right away when you walk into housing court. All evictions have been suspended (during the pandemic), but every Thursday is eviction day in Boston's housing court. If you just walk in and walk around with someone who knows what's going on, it's a devastating accusation of what it means to be insecure at home in our country.

Boston.com: Given that there are already a shortage of public defenders for criminal proceedings in many parts of the country, how do you ensure that there are sufficient funds to ensure that this works?

Kennedy: Many times these cases are linked. So, in that domestic violence case, if you provide the alleged victim with an attorney for that protection order and subsequent civil cases, you will see different results with the criminal case.

The overlap here between these cases is huge, so providing a more level playing field in one would help to more fairly judge the system in the other. To that end, if you don't have access to a criminal lawyer, the consequences of that on the civil side are devastating too, right? You are convicted or plead without understanding the full ramifications: you plead guilty to a non-violent drug offense and suddenly your access to public housing may disappear. If you didn't know that when you entered, you have a big problem.

So making sure that people understand how these systems interrelate, I think is of vital importance.

Second, think about how people have access to a criminal side attorney here in Massachusetts. There are three main ways to do it. One is that you hire a private attorney. Two is that you qualify for public advisory services and that is based on income and you get someone from the Public Advisory Services Committee, a public defender paid by the state. And my experience with that in Massachusetts is as if they were all very good. They are very solid lawyers, without a doubt.

And then the third is what is called an attorney by the day, and those are people who are private attorneys but receive training that is not entirely costly in criminal law and then are qualified to represent criminal defendants through attorney by day program, which is through the Public Advisory Services Committee.

Understanding that we don't have enough public defenders to face all the cases of the people who qualify, then they would have a private lawyer who says: “Look, I have the capacity in my own case to take on more cases. I qualified to handle criminal cases, and I am going to sign defendants who are arrested on a certain day, assigned to me, and paid by the state for their representation. "

You can imagine that a similar system is carried out on the civilian side, where we say, OK, there are actually quite a few lawyers out there who have the capacity to take on more cases. Not all lawyers are overloaded. What if we actually devised a system where you could have for the family court one attorney program per day, where civil attorneys who have received the essential training they need can represent families who have gone through an assessment where Are there these guidelines based on income and power that qualify them for representation?

At a minimum, I could look at these five areas of basic need that I have articulated in this resolution.

It could cost more money and, as I said, I am advocating a much larger allocation of resources for LCS. But as detailed in the resolution, the savings that actually come with asserting people of their rights are quite huge. The social costs of eviction are enormously expensive compared to what it would mean to pay an attorney to keep someone in your home.

When we start talking about cost, what we are talking about is how much are we really willing to pay to ensure that there is equal access to justice in a democracy. That is literally a fundamental principle of our country, and we do not have it.

Boston.com: So you had a series of tweets over the weekend, one in particular mentioning how this would help in medical bankruptcy cases, which got a bit of a reaction from what you could broadly describe as more left-wing voters on Twitter. .

Kennedy: I thought it was a little disappointing to see it. I support Medicare for All and have been clear about it, so I think there was a bit of a lack of understanding for some of those people regarding my position on that legislation.

And let me be clear about this, I am not advocating medical debt in the same way that I am not advocating domestic violence in this country. What I am saying is that because we have a system where that happens, people affected by it deserve representation and deserve to be sure that their rights are heard and protected.

I can't imagine, if we were to look at the gaps in our civil justice system today and say, 'Where do we need to fill?' We would say we need to fill these other areas, but we are going to solve medical bankruptcy. Because we don't believe that medical bankruptcy should exist. I don't think it should exist, but that doesn't mean that as long as it exists people shouldn't have access to a lawyer. Of course they should.

Therefore, I am not so sure that the criticisms are well framed, well understood or well located, given my long history of defending these positions and what a Gideon Civil is really trying to avoid in terms of the power imbalance in Our civil justice and seeks to allow in terms of real access to equal rights and representation.

Boston.com: Why do you think he got that kind of response?

Kennedy: No idea. And again, (I'm) a little frustrated and disappointed because that's not the case; We had a series of examples there where if by chance you think about it for a second and think about it in another way, I think it would be an obvious gap to say given the inequalities in our system today we are going to say that you should not be able to access, if you are faced with bankruptcy due to lack of access to medical care, you will not get a lawyer.

Of course you should. And that doesn't mean that just because I'm advocating for a lawyer in those circumstances, I think medical debt is a good thing. I do not. And my position on this is very clear.

Boston.com: There appears to be relatively broad support for the resolution. You have Ilhan Omar; you have some republicans there. How do you see this in the future?

Kennedy: Look, I'm really proud that we really do have the wide range of support that we have. I am grateful for our Republican colleagues who were able to sign this.

But I also think it is a reflection of a growing understanding of how unfair the system is, and if you receive our letter from & # 39; Dear Colleague & # 39 ;, the first quote from a lawyer we have there is the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the state. Texas Nathan Hecht, who is not exactly a progressive. But he has been an extraordinary advocate for legal services, because I believe that if you are in this system, you will see disparate results for people who have access and those who do not. And you see it every day.

Susan Brooks is the co-chair of the committee I founded; She has been a great advocate of spreading the word among some of her Republican colleagues. But she is also a former US attorney. USA And a criminal defense attorney, so she understands both sides of this and can speak from a very personal level. And since we have been able to get support for this, I remember The New York Times They made an article about legal services about a year and a half ago and they had a snippet of the story about this Oklahoma family who was repossessed and losing their farm, because a local city clerk or whatever was put in a typo when they they put in the amount of taxes they owed.

And then a foreclosure notice was generated and they were losing their home and they had no idea why. And they were able to obtain a legal services attorney who reviewed the document and found the error, corrected it, and saved their home.

I took that story and I went to my Republican colleague and I said, ‘Hey, look at this story. Legal services are your last line of defense against a dominant government to protect your individual rights. "And he signed our appropriations letter.

Boston.com: With the coronavirus, Congress will be pretty busy in the coming months, and President Donald Trump has definitely not shied away from trying to take advantage of those power imbalances he spoke of when it comes to civil matters. judicial system…

Kennedy: That is a generous way of saying it.

Boston.com: … so what does the prospect of this proposal look like?

There is an enormous urgency in it without a doubt. We will continue to push as hard as we can to build support for this in the coming weeks and months and to back this up with legislation as well.

Does the coronavirus drop a key like that? Yes, of course. We are not in DC almost as much as we normally would be. I cannot sit and guide members through this in the way that I would normally like and in a way that you would normally seek to gain support for it.

But I will say that getting Republicans to present this, and I am grateful to Representatives Upton and Brooks for doing so, is a big problem. This is not something that is just a kind of strong desire on my part and a desire for a progressive vision for our future. It recognizes, and we have done a great deal of work to get people there, great support across a broad political spectrum that recognizes the underlying need here.

With advocates like the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Hecht, we can help paint that picture for others who may not understand how this system develops on a daily basis for people. That happens in conservative parts of the country every day, too. This is not just something that happens in the blue parts of the main urban centers.

So if you can make a prediction as to when this could move forward, what do you think?

(laughs)

I do not make political predictions. But I will say that if you told me when I entered Congress more than seven years ago that we could have increased funding for legal services by $ 130 or so, that in the CARES Act we contributed an additional $ 50 million, so almost $ 200 million this year Where we were when I started this: If you told me we were going to find a committee and get strong bipartisan support, I would have told you that this is probably an impossible dream.

I believe that people across the political spectrum recognize that one of the challenges we faced in emerging from the last crisis was that the disparities in power that we saw in 2008-2009 were exacerbated by the structure of our recovery. People who had access to wealth and power have become richer and more powerful by leaving it. And the people who had no trouble recovering, still.

This is one of those ways we can ensure that the playing field is level.