Joe Budden: Coronavirus is a form of population control!

Podcaster and retired rapper Joe Budden sat down to talk to rap star Lupe Fiasco, where they revealed that he believes COVID-19 is a form of population control.

"I'm actually following through on what they tell us to do, which is to stay in the house," he said. "New York is screwed up."

And he adds: "We will recover. It is a slow and slow process. I think all this shit is some form of population control anyway."

