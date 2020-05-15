Joe Budden: Coronavirus is a form of population control!

Podcaster and retired rapper Joe Budden sat down to talk to rap star Lupe Fiasco, where they revealed that he believes COVID-19 is a form of population control.

"I'm actually following through on what they tell us to do, which is to stay in the house," he said. "New York is screwed up."

And he adds: "We will recover. It is a slow and slow process. I think all this shit is some form of population control anyway."

In New York alone, there have been more than 340,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 22,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 86,000 deaths, and worldwide the number of confirmed cases is 4.4 million cases with more than 300,000 deaths.

