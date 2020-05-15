Jerry Seinfeld remembers Jerry Stiller in SiriusXM interview – Up News Info

Jerry Seinfeld said he never gave the late Jerry Stiller a note while working together on the television comedy classic, Seinfeld

%MINIFYHTML49746934425ffb229088de24af7705d917%

Speaking on SiriusXM Netflix is ​​a Radio Joke channel on the What a joke with dad and fortune Seinfeld said he didn't understand much of what Stiller contributed in his role as Frank Costanza, the father of George Costanza (Jason Alexander), but he knew he shouldn't touch it.

Estelle Harris, Jason Alexander, Jerry Stiller

"Seinfeld"

Shutterstock



"We never gave Jerry Stiller a note," Seinfeld said. “I never adjusted their performance once. Whatever he did, that's all. We are putting that out there. I don't know why he did it that way. I don't know why he screamed on that line. Never mind. It is funny. Very funny. I'm a dedicated believer in if it's funny don't touch it. I don't care why it's funny. I don't care what the line was supposed to be like. He said it that way, we are doing it that way. "

%MINIFYHTML49746934425ffb229088de24af7705d918%

Seinfeld said it was writer and comedian Larry Charles who caught Stiller's attention for the role. Seinfeld said he remembered Stiller from his days with the Stiller and Meara comedy team, but there was still one problem: hair. Stiller was not bald, which made him troublesome to play George Costanza's father.

Fortunately, Charles did not give up.

"" Larry kept mentioning it and we finally brought it in and it was so perfect. "

And behold, the history of comedy was born