Jeremy Lin remembers the time Kobe Bryant said goodbye to the "bums,quot; about to be exchanged

The 2014-15 NBA season was difficult for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Not only did Bryant miss most of the season with a broken rotator cuff, but he was also forced to watch as his team battled for a record of 21-61, including a record of 13-34 before the deadline of League exchange in February. However, despite his inability to play, Bryant's competitive nature remained intact. Even at the cost of his teammates.

The story, told by former Bryant teammate Jeremy Lin on the "Inside the Green Room,quot; podcast:

"Suddenly, we haven't seen him in a few weeks, he suddenly walks into the gym, and this is the day before the changeover deadline. And we're about to start practicing, we're on the line Base, we're doing our dynamic warm-up or whatever, and then he comes in, sweatshirts, he's got a sling for his hurt shoulder, and he's got his glasses on, his Kobe glasses. "And he comes in, and everyone says, 'Ooohhh'. Boaz, Carlos Boozer says:" Kooobe, it's good to see you, brother. Dang, we haven't seen you in a while. How did you come today? "And he had a stone face. And he said:" I just came to say goodbye to some of you bums who will be changed tomorrow. "… I remember one of my teammates saying: & # 39; I lost all motivation to practice & # 39; ".

It is a perfect time for Bryant, whose indomitable drive for greatness would certainly not allow him to be nice to his teammates during such an abysmal season. Sure it was tough at the time, but Lin seemed to see the humor in the situation about five years later.

Maybe Lin felt better knowing he wasn't among the trades that season (although he didn't return to Los Angeles the following season, joining the Hornets).