Jenna Bans Re-Closes General Agreement with Universal Television – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Good girls Executive creator / producer Jenna Bans has signed a new general agreement with Universal Television, the studio behind the NBC series. The study extended the Bans pact along with the renewal of Season 4 of Good girls

Although he is a modest linear TV interpreter, from the first moment Good girls It has been a great digital draw. The prank, starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, has devoted followers and a lucrative deal with Netflix, which helped him score renewals on NBC earlier in his career. He is now a strong cross-platform ratings performer for NBC and a valuable asset with global appeal to his brother Universal TV.

“All studios need to be in business not just with the most talented but with the most collaborative people they can call partners. Jenna Bans ticks both boxes, ”said Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe. "International success Good girls It is evidence of her tremendous ability as a writer and producer, and we consider ourselves fortunate to be able to work with Jenna for years to come. ”

Bans has been under blanket agreement on Universal TV, part of Universal Content Studios, since 2016. She previously was at ABC Studios, where she created and executive produced the highly praised ABC drama series. The family starring Joan Allen. She previously served as an executive co-producer at ABC Scandahe and Grey's Anatomy and I also worked on Desperate housewives and Private practice.

Bans is represented by Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.