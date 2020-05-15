JCPenney Files Based on Bankruptcy Blueprint – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Plano-based JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, becoming the latest retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said Friday night that it will close some of its stores and reveal details and timing in the coming weeks.

It operates 850 stores and has almost 90,000 workers. He said he received $ 900 million in financing to help him operate during the restructuring.

JCPenney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores to file for bankruptcy reorganization. Many other retailers are expected to follow.

During this process, JCPenney said in a press release on Friday night, the company "will continue to be one of the largest clothing and household goods retailers in the country with a broad presence of hundreds of stores in the United States and Puerto Rico "and online.

“The Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country. As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in managing our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our business. Until the pandemic erupted, we had made significant progress in rebuilding our company under our Renewal Strategy Plan, and our efforts had already begun to bear fruit. While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial track, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic required a more thorough review to include the elimination of outstanding debt, "said Jill Soltau, executive director. by JCPenney.

Soltau continued, "Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-supervised process is the best way to ensure that JCPenney will build on its more than 100-year history to serve our clients for decades to come."

Many experts are skeptical about Penney's survival, even when she loses her debt and reduces the number of her stores. Its fashion and home offerings have not stood out for years. And in addition, its lower-middle-income customers have been hit hardest by the mass layoffs during the pandemic. Many of them are likely to buy more at discount stores, if at all, analysts say.

"This is a long and sad story," said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. "Penney offers no reason to buy there compared to its competitors, whether it's Macy's or T.J. Maxx or Walmart. How are they going to survive?

