Jax Taylor rejects Toms and their new businesses

The entire cast of Vanderpump Rules OG has grown. However, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz may have been the ones to clinch the gold with their close relationship with Lisa Vanderpump, but Jax Taylor has a different opinion.

Tom Sandoval has always been passionate about mixology. Whereas, Tom Schwartz had stopped as his acting and modeling declined.

Fortunately for both of them, LVP saw marketability in the bromance and asked them to become business partners and join their impressive restaurant portfolio.

During the last episode of the Vanderpump Rules, Lisa let the Toms know that her bar had finally made a profit, but instead of charging, she allowed them to choose whether they wanted to reinvest and expand their bar even further.

Of course, the co-owners took the opportunity.

A viewer turned to social media to say that Jax should have owned a restaurant or bar and responded with a post that shadowed his co-stars.

The fan wrote on his Instagram page: "I must say that I hate the fact that Tom and Tom have prospered with that business and that yes, they have made mistakes in their lives, but they have changed and they own everything they are,quot; . You have done it and you should have a restaurant or bar that is yours … you need to find an investor that will help you achieve this and leave others behind. I think you and Brittany would be happier in the long run. I don't know you but I'm proud of you. "

To which Taylor joked: "I never want to have a bar in Hollywood, it's a money pit." It never ends well. But thanks.

Meanwhile, Jax and Brittany Cartwright have been working on some of their own projects.

Ad

One is Mamaw's beer cheese and the other is an alcoholic blender drink called Just Add X that Jax has partnered with Lance Bass to propel.



Post views:

0 0