Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully recalls her daughter's near-fatal accident

Jamie Lynn Spearshe has remembered the greatest blessing of his life.
As fans may recall, the star's firstborn daughter, Maddie, suffered a near-fatal ATV accident when she was 8 years old in 2017. Without checking every detail, Spears began to cry as she remembered how her daughter was rescued from the water after the ATV capsized in a pond.
"The first ones to answer took it from me. We thought she was gone. We thought we had lost our daughter," he recalled in a new interview in Maria Menounos& # 39; Better together podcast "I think at that time I felt everything you can feel, even the worst. This is the worst: there is nothing worse than looking at your daughter and feeling that you failed her and I didn't want her to think that. I couldn't save her, that I didn't try to save her. That was my biggest concern. "
Fortunately, a firefighter told her that they could control Maddie and that she was flown to a hospital. However, in the hospital, things seemed bleak for the young woman since she did not respond to anything.
At one point, Spears was allowed to bring his priest to read his last rites to Maddie, typically the final prayers read by Catholics before his death.
But, as Spears recalled, his daughter stood up and began to kick and grab as the priest read the rites, a moment that surprised even him.
"That was our first sign that she was there," said the famous mother. He noted that Maddie has made a full recovery since then.
"I faced my worst fear," he told Menounos. "What else can I spoil, do wrong, will that be as horrible as that?"
"God gave me the blessing to return my daughter," he continued. "They have given me the greatest blessing they can give me … I am not allowed to waste a day on this Earth complaining or being ungrateful."
