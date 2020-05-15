Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully recalls her daughter's near-fatal accident

Jamie Lynn Spearshe has remembered the greatest blessing of his life.

As fans may recall, the star's firstborn daughter, Maddie, suffered a near-fatal ATV accident when she was 8 years old in 2017. Without checking every detail, Spears began to cry as she remembered how her daughter was rescued from the water after the ATV capsized in a pond.

"The first ones to answer took it from me. We thought she was gone. We thought we had lost our daughter," he recalled in a new interview in Maria Menounos& # 39; Better together podcast "I think at that time I felt everything you can feel, even the worst. This is the worst: there is nothing worse than looking at your daughter and feeling that you failed her and I didn't want her to think that. I couldn't save her, that I didn't try to save her. That was my biggest concern. "

Fortunately, a firefighter told her that they could control Maddie and that she was flown to a hospital. However, in the hospital, things seemed bleak for the young woman since she did not respond to anything.