James Marsden remembers when he realized that the notebook was special

If you are a bird, we are a bird.

As you look back on your iconic movie roles with Vanity Fair, James Marsden revealed that he knew The notebook It was going to resonate deeply with the public from the beginning, even though he had his doubts on some points.

"You know, there were times when it felt like,‘ Is this like, really, schmaltzy? Is this … Will people just roll their eyes at this movie, "he recalled thinking. "But then I remember seeing some of Ryan (Gosling) and Rachel (McAdams) scenes and (James) Barn and Gena Rowlands& # 39; things and I was like, ‘Wow, (director) Nick Cassavetes, he's doing something special here. "

But it wasn't until the premiere of the 2004 movie that it really clicked for Marsden. "I remember going to the premiere … and they were passing out Kleenexes," said the Westworld star recalled. "And they said," We have tested the movie. Trust us, we need you. They need them. "And I remember watching the movie and he was crying like a baby, like we all did."