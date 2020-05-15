James Marsden remembers when he realized that the notebook was special

If you are a bird, we are a bird.
As you look back on your iconic movie roles with Vanity Fair, James Marsden revealed that he knew The notebook It was going to resonate deeply with the public from the beginning, even though he had his doubts on some points.
"You know, there were times when it felt like,‘ Is this like, really, schmaltzy? Is this … Will people just roll their eyes at this movie, "he recalled thinking. "But then I remember seeing some of Ryan (Gosling) and Rachel (McAdams) scenes and (James) Barn and Gena Rowlands& # 39; things and I was like, ‘Wow, (director) Nick Cassavetes, he's doing something special here. "
But it wasn't until the premiere of the 2004 movie that it really clicked for Marsden. "I remember going to the premiere … and they were passing out Kleenexes," said the Westworld star recalled. "And they said," We have tested the movie. Trust us, we need you. They need them. "And I remember watching the movie and he was crying like a baby, like we all did."
"And I remember going to the bathroom afterward and there were adult men splashing water on their faces in the bathroom," he continued. "And I thought,‘ Man, that was something very, very special. "
This is not the first time that Marsden admits to having thought that The notebook It was "schmaltzy,quot;. In 2013, he said Outside magazine, "I never set out to make a bad movie. Some movies just turn out to be bad, and I want to scream, 'Why did you choose that shot ?!' 'I've seen a few movies where I was sure the people would laugh, they've gotten huge, I thought The notebook It was going to be a schmaltzy movie of the week, and here we are! "
Still on the subject of the classic romantic film with Vanity FairMarsden shared that the cast set out to do the film adaptation as best they could. Nicolas Sparks& # 39; beloved novel. "There was a feeling that everyone collectively wanted to elevate the material," he said, noting that he disagrees with his "girl movie,quot; label. "For me, a movie is a good or a bad movie. I'd rather see a great girl movie than a bad action movie."
Thinking about what drew him to the role of Lon Hammond, the Dead to me added star, "The notebook It was an audition and I think everyone had been chosen at the time. Obviously, he was a tremendous cast and a really interesting character in the sense that he's not, like, an asshole that the audience is leaning against him, you know? He's actually a good guy. He just met Allie too late. "
