James Harrison reacts to his "about,quot; claim, says Mike Tomlin never offered rewards

James Harrison is not happy with how the media has reacted to the "envelope,quot; claim.

The former Steelers linebacker, who appeared on Barstool's "Going Deep,quot; podcast on Thursday, said Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope in 2010 after he was fined $ 75,000 for an un penalized hit that shocked the Los Angeles receiver. Browns, Mohamad Massaquoi. Although he never expressly mentioned any rewards, many took his comments to the effect that Tomlin had paid him for the hit, similar to the Saints' Bountygate scandal.

Harrison turned to Instagram on Friday to set the record straight. In a post that included Google's results for comment, he said the envelope was simply to recover what he called a "BS,quot; fine, not to indicate that there was a rewards program in Pittsburgh. He also claimed that members of the media and fans also sent him money in response to the fine.

Regardless of intent, Harrison has only doubled in the fact that Tomlin violated the rules and perhaps allowed players to continue a style of play that would come under increased scrutiny as concerns about concussions and CTE.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II and Harrison's agent Bill Parise have denied that such a transaction took place. The question now is how, if at all, will the NFL respond to Harrison's claim. (For what it's worth, Saints coach Sean Payton, who was suspended for the entire 2012 campaign after the New Orleans Bountygate scandal, believes he won't launch an investigation.)