I've been calm for a long time

Jay Z I could have had an adult daughter. A 28-year-old woman named La & # 39; Teasha "Tee" Macer recently launched an online campaign in which she claimed to be the first daughter of the founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, adding that she has a DNA test to back up your claims

By creating an Instagram handle @jayzfirstdaughter, the Cambridge, Maryland, woman first made the claims a week ago. "I have been silent for too long!" she stated in her first post. "Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadow of being Jay-Z's daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father!"

Along with a montage video in which he presented his case, Tee went on to explain in his caption: "How I grew up, I saw how multiple sclerosis affected my mother. I took my 'fun mom' I've always known 24 hours bedridden. But I kept it all together by raising four children, including a pair of twins while attending school full time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. "

In the video, Tee compared photos of the rapper "Holy Grail" and herself. "There is no way he can deny something, especially when there were people there who knew him," he said in a voiceover. He also showed "some answers" he got from the Ancestry DNA test he took. Closing her video, she said, "He knows I exist."

Days later, Tee shared a post made by his mother Lisa's sister, Terry Turner, supporting his claim. "I know the STORY FROM the beginning also ended, I hooked your mother and father YEARS ago," Terry wrote in his. "Jay asked me who she was when she lived on the green side of Greenwood 500th Avenue! We relaxed in that apartment so many times, we laughed, we drank, we smoked, we played cards and more."

Terry further alleged that she and Lisa attempted to contact Jay-Z during their days in Roc-a-Fella to inform her that she had had a baby with Lisa. However, they were met with the response that there were many women making similar claims through phone calls. Tee captioned his account of Terry's story, "How Jay Met Lisa … What do you think my mother should have done after calling Roc-A-Fella?"

This is not the first time that Jay-Z has been accused of being the parent of an adult. In 2018, Rymir Satterthwaite claimed to be the illegitimate son of the music mogul and accused him of avoiding taking a paternity test for years. "I don't want money or anything like that from Jay-Z," he told The Sun. "I just want him to finally tell the truth to the world."

"This is never about money for me. My whole business was just seeing who my father was, and honestly, I get my own money. I work two jobs, take care of my own business," he insisted. "I just needed a closure and I wanted respect from the courts. Like everyone else they go in and get respect and fair and due process. Why didn't I get that? Why was I just ignored?"

Jay-Z has been married to Beyonce Knowles Since April 2008. Together, they have an 8-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy Carter, and a pair of twins, Rumi and Sir, who will be three years old in mid-June.