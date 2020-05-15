ITV Series Will Go To London Zoo During Coronavirus Blockade – Up News Info

The London Zoo and its sister zoo Whipsnade Zoo will open their doors to ITV cameras during the shutdown to reveal how animals and staff are dealing with the coronavirus.

October Films and Circle Circle Films are making the two-part documentary, , which will reveal how the institutions of the London Zoological Society are caring for 20,000 animals without any visitors.

In addition to revealing what happens behind the scenes when the parks are eerily quiet, the series will also delve into the 192-year history of the London Zoo, during which it has only closed for two weeks during the Blitz in World War II.

London Zoo: an extraordinary year is a series directed by Barnaby Peel, while executive producers are Matt Smith and Emma Goddard. It was commissioned by the real ITV controller from Jo Clinton-Davis and Sue Murphy, the director of factual entertainment.

Clinton-Davis said: "The story of what is happening behind the scenes at ZSL at this unique time is fascinating and compelling. The familiar world of the zoo but like we have never seen before."

Smith added: "With intimate access to the zoo, its guardians, and the animals, we will follow the real-life drama as it unfolds as we recount extraordinary nuggets of the zoo's rich backstory."