It's time for a little drama

Memorial Day is just over a week away, which means everyone who hasn't yet felt the suffocating hands of Meltdown may It is due to a nervous breakdown of hitting and screaming. Technically it's spring, but the weather in various parts of the country is too hot or too cold, and in addition, there is a global pandemic that is causing Famous and normal people alike to act as if they lack home training. Maybe you have started to fight with the person you live with or with the coffeemanufacturer, or the trash can in the bathroom. There is something in the air (ha ha), and it is the scent of a strange summer that will not feel good, and so, with this understanding, discontent bubbles just below the surface. Everyone yearns for a week-long fight or crying fit, and while both would scratch a very specific itch, I propose an alternative: check them out in your mental filing cabinet and pull out the tattered envelope containing all your little drama.

Normally, I wouldn't recommend starting an unnecessary drama because nobody really needs that kind of energy, and like Libra, I don't like it when people are mad at me. However, my personal philosophy went out the window after seeing the slow-motion car accident that found Instagram chef Alison Roman inadvertently starting shit on Twitter with Chrissy Teigen. The fervor with which the little section of the internet that I frequented became this kerfuffle filled me with delight, not entirely carefree, but rather the appreciation of a viewer for a finely wrought melodrama that unfolds in real time.

Everyone is looking for a fight right now, and hectic unease infuses every interaction, fueled in part by the hellish presence of the virus, but also by the general exhaustion of the realities of social estrangement and the cost it has on the mind. Reprimanding service parts over gaps in social distancing are no longer useful and do nothing but cause irritation and more concern. At this point, we all know what we shouldn't be doing, and advice from a source who isn't a medical professional or government official feels like a school scolding and nothing else. In short, patience is scarce, and if we don't find a way out for this energy, it's hard to say what will come next.

Everyone is bored. People are breaking the quarantine to fuck strangers. Page Six is ​​crawling the remnants of the internet for any gossip, unable to unearth anything juicy, and then forced to make beef between two posts that used the same joke in a headline about Jimmy Fallon. June is only two weeks away, and the summer heat will catch us all in an air-conditioned lethargy very soon: NNow it's absolutely time to start low-risk bullshit with the fifth person on your nemesis list.

It is crucial that this drama is medium grade and that it does not change life in any way. Having a distraction now from the general state of affairs would be a welcome relief, so using that rubric, starting the shit right now is nothing more than a public service. Wear your mask when outside, wash your hands frequently, and kindly ask your neighbor if he can try to start his HIIT workouts sometime after 7 a.m. because it shakes the lamp and it is also annoying. The best thing about this shit is that if we are all lucky, we really won't remember much of how we passed this time. Your mind will erase the trauma of the past few months, so if you feel like going out of your flesh to do something other than what you have done every day for two months, stir the pot.