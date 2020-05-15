"It's so vital,quot;: Minnesota congressional delegation urges those who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Delegation of Congress released a video on Friday urging those who have fully recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) to donate plasma to help fight the virus.

%MINIFYHTML4651e5d8db82cea7a28653655321795c17%

"In dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that we work together to combat this virus," members of the United States Congress of Minnesota said in the video. “And now, by administering plasma, recovered patients can give back and potentially help someone else. Thousands of patients have participated across the country. We urge all who can participate to do so, it is so vital that we support the development of treatments like this. "

The delegation calls on citizens who have recovered from the virus to visit USCovidPlasma.org or RedCrossBlood.org.

%MINIFYHTML4651e5d8db82cea7a28653655321795c18%

It is part of a Federal Government sponsored Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma, which is a research treatment program for COVID-19.

The Minnesota delegation includes US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Representatives Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), Angie Craig (MN-02), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Tom Emmer (MN-06), Collin Peterson (MN-07), and Pete Stauber (MN-08).