"It's a blessing,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the third time during the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of vehicles, each filled with families in need, lined up at Fair Park in Dallas on Thursday morning to receive boxes of much-needed food.

It was, again, one of the largest food gifts in the area, courtesy of the North Texas Food Bank.

Residents watched as volunteers and National Guard members put food boxes in hundreds of vehicles on Thursday.

"There are no words to explain how I feel, I just wait in line and think that people take their free time to help families like mine," said resident Sylvia Garcia.

Another resident, a local teacher, said she was waiting in the long line to get food for her students.

"So I am a teacher, and several of my students need food and do not have the transportation to get to the food drive … So I go to the pantry to keep them fed," said JaRhondaLynn Cameron.

Gratitude was also delivered by the many recipients who were grateful for the draw.

"He says Dallas really cares about its people and that it's going to feed us, even a little bit, it's a blessing," said resident Claudia Frausto.