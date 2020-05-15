Is Katie Holmes fighting for cash?

Katie Holmes is fighting for money? That's the question many people are asking because of an article in the next May 25, 2020 issue of In Touch magazine. The post took a look at celebrities who have lost a significant amount of money due to the Hollywood shutdown thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Katie not only made the list, they noted that when she divorced Tom Cruise, she earned full custody and $ 400,000 a year in child support. The publication says that he did not receive any alimony. Now some say it will be up to Katie to earn enough money to pay for her New York lifestyle and with Hollywood on hiatus, Katie Holmes' future remains uncertain.

A source spoke to the store and stated the following.

Katie was proud to walk away from Tom without securing a sizeable financial deal. But in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake. Katie has big expenses, and she's not getting a steady salary from movies or TV shows right now. "

At this point, there is nothing to confirm or deny the report, and Katie has said nothing about having financial difficulties.

Katie Holmes is the primary caregiver for Suri Cruise and Tom has reportedly not seen his daughter in years.

Katie Holmes, 41, and daughter Suri, 14, become DYI Tie-Dye twins while at home in quarantine https://t.co/Ib5oX1FeSB via @HollywoodLife – Anette Fekete (@ SweetAnette96) May 13, 2020

Hollywood not only closed with a paused recording, but In Touch also reported that many promotional concerts are also on hold. Whether promoting products on social media or traveling to destinations as a spokesperson, the economy is simply not viable for this type of business right now. In the past, people could promote products or even hold an event at a store where hundreds of thousands waited in line for a chance to meet a celebrity and launch a new product.

All of that is on hold until the Coronavirus pandemic is under control. And at this point, no one knows how long it will be before the economy grows again.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Katie Holmes really has money problems?

