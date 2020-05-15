Miguel and Zara Tindall I have not been taking the sitting COVID-19 block.

Oh, they follow all the warnings and practice social distancing, but the athletic couple spends a lot of time outdoors (living on a 730-acre farm helps) and after being nominated for Princess eugeniaThey completed the Run for Heroes Challenge (run 5 miles and donate £ 5, then nominate five others to do the same) to raise money for National Health Service relief efforts.

Also, on what would have been the day of the London Marathon last month, Mike took the challenge 2.6, 2.6 hours of stationary cycling in his case, but any physical activity was welcome, to raise money for his three sponsorships, and he has accepted the 26-ball challenge (where you bounce a ball 26 times with another ball and then nominate others) to benefit the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which fights lung cancer.

With more free time than usual, he has even jogged in Zara's territory.