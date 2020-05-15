Increased Final Ratings for 'Escape the Murder' series – Up News Info

ABC How to escape murder Thursday ended his six-season career by answering many pressing questions and scoring in the leaderboards as well. The legal drama played by Viola Davis drew a 0.7 rating on adult demographics from 18-49 and 3.24 million viewers last night, growing two-tenths on the show and nearly half a million viewers from a week ago by its best viewership number. since October 2018.

%MINIFYHTMLb39febe8c5e28e5d65c50be2c625531e17%

the HTGAWM Final was associated with the two best-rated shows of the night: Who wants to be a millionaire (0.9, 6.48M), even a week ago, and the end of season 3 of Station 19 (0.9, 5.88M), up to a tenth, to give ABC the overall victory on both metrics.

The CW also aired a season 1 finale ender for Katy Keene (0.1, 460,000), which was even with last week. The network said it will make a decision on a renewal in the coming weeks after waiting for the changed rating data over time for the Riverdale spin-off starring Lucy Hale. However, a second season is considered likely, given that it comes from top producers Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is led by Hale, well known in the CW universe.

PLUS