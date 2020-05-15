Home Entertainment Image of Malika Haqq and OT Genasis Baby Go Viral: Haters make...

Image of Malika Haqq and OT Genasis Baby Go Viral: Haters make bad comments!

Bradley Lamb
Actress Malika Haqq and rapper OT Genasis welcomed a beautiful baby into the world a few months ago. Yesterday, Masika posted a photo of her adorable baby on Instagram.

The boy, who is only a few months old, looks like his dad. And the little man is undoubtedly adorable.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees. And a group of vicious haters took Malika's comments to post negative comments about the babies' appearance. The image is currently going viral.

