Image of Malika Haqq and OT Genasis Baby Go Viral: Haters make bad comments!

Actress Malika Haqq and rapper OT Genasis welcomed a beautiful baby into the world a few months ago. Yesterday, Masika posted a photo of her adorable baby on Instagram.

The boy, who is only a few months old, looks like his dad. And the little man is undoubtedly adorable.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees. And a group of vicious haters took Malika's comments to post negative comments about the babies' appearance. The image is currently going viral.

Here is the photo:

And here is a sample of some of the negative comments that haters leave on Malika's page:

Malike, best known for being Khloe Kardashian's girlfriend and making frequent appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," announced in March that she and her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis, they have welcomed a son.

The couple reportedly broke up last June after two years together and Haqq announced her pregnancy in September.

"I listen to my heart, and I have decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I am pregnant!" She wrote in the caption for a photo that shows her holding a positive pregnancy test. "I didn't know when, I only knew it one day. God said it was my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows within me. I'm yours, baby, and you're mine."