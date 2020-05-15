Iggy Azalea flaunts post-baby body

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

It has only been weeks since it was reported that Iggy Azalea had given birth to a baby with rapper Playboi Carter, but he has already returned to social media and already shows his characteristic curves.

Iggy has released two photos for the Gram this week, showing his flat stomach, the first time he's posted since December.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here