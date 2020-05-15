Iggy Azalea flaunts post-baby body

It has only been weeks since it was reported that Iggy Azalea had given birth to a baby with rapper Playboi Carter, but he has already returned to social media and already shows his characteristic curves.

Iggy has released two photos for the Gram this week, showing his flat stomach, the first time he's posted since December.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the news in December, and although Iggy denied rumors that she was pregnant, sources remained adamant that she was.

In July, Iggy was spotted with a huge rock on her engagement finger, and fans were excited for the couple to head down the hall. Neither has confirmed a commitment or pregnancy. Neither has confirmed that Iggy has given birth, but TMZ broke the news last month that the two are now parents.

It's been less than a month since the news broke that Iggy gave birth, but is the recovery entirely natural or do you think she received a little help from a surgeon?